How do nuclear-powered submarines work? A nuclear scientist explains

By AJ Mitchell, Research fellow, Australian National University
Nuclear submarines are powered by a miniature onboard fission reactor. They can go for decades without refuelling, making them faster, stealthier and much more expensive than conventional submarines.


