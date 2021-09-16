Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID in Wilcannia: a national disgrace we all saw coming

By Susan Green, Professor in Indigenous Australian Studies and GCWLCH Co-ordinator, Charles Sturt University
Share this article
The COVID-19 crisis in Wilcannia demonstrates how entrenched neglect, combined with a global pandemic, have created a perfect storm impacting the most marginalised people in society.

The treatment of the Barkindji people of Wilcannia is appalling by anyone’s standards and should be unacceptable to every Australian. The stories flooding out of Wilcannia of mistreatment of Aboriginal people should make every person stand up and demand immediate action.

The government needs to take immediate action to address the conditions in which the people in Wilcannia are forced to live,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Northern Ireland: New arrests highlight continued need for justice for Lyra McKee
~ Biden announces COVID vaccine mandate for 100 million Americans. Australia shouldn't follow just yet
~ How do nuclear-powered submarines work? A nuclear scientist explains
~ African leopard sighting raises hopes for their conservation in southern Cameroon
~ Just 4.5% jobless during lockdowns? The unemployment rate is now meaningless
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean Refugees Targeted in Tigray
~ Iraq: People with Disabilities Face Election Barriers
~ Wondering what to do with kids in lockdown school holidays? Ideas from a happiness expert
~ The AUKUS pact, born in secrecy, will have huge implications for Australia and the region
~ Hong Kong: Drop Charges Against Vigil Organizers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter