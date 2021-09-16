Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The AUKUS pact, born in secrecy, will have huge implications for Australia and the region

By Patricia A. O'Brien, Visiting Fellow, Department of Pacific Affairs, Australian National University, and Adjunct Professor, Asian Studies Program, Georgetown University
Share this article
Today it was announced the US, Australia and the UK are forming a new security partnership to be known as AUKUS.

This alliance, announced by the leaders of the three countries, throws an entirely different light on the recent 70th anniversary of the ANZUS Treaty and indeed key defence…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wondering what to do with kids in lockdown school holidays? Ideas from a happiness expert
~ Hong Kong: Drop Charges Against Vigil Organizers
~ Israel admits merits of US diplomacy vis-à-vis Iran
~ Atomic Iran and Al Qaeda are America's New Enemies
~ Clinton, Bush and Obama welcome Afghan refugees
~ Russia questions Israeli and Turkish presence in Syria
~ Probe into suspicious death of witness in Netanyahu trial
~ Facebook's 5.8 million privileged users
~ Why nuclear submarines are a smart military move for Australia — and could deter China further
~ Pregnant male seahorses support up to 1,000 growing babies by forming a placenta
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter