Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Drop Charges Against Vigil Organizers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Police officers take away a cardboard cutout of the image of Goddess of Democracy from the June 4th Museum as an evidence, in Hong Kong, September 9, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Kin Cheung (New York) – Hong Kong’s government should drop all charges against leaders of the civic group that had been holding annual mass vigils in Victoria Park commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre in China, 61 Hong Kong and international human rights groups said today. On September 9, 2021, the Hong Kong justice secretary charged the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Israel admits merits of US diplomacy vis-à-vis Iran
~ Atomic Iran and Al Qaeda are America's New Enemies
~ Clinton, Bush and Obama welcome Afghan refugees
~ Russia questions Israeli and Turkish presence in Syria
~ Probe into suspicious death of witness in Netanyahu trial
~ Facebook's 5.8 million privileged users
~ A researcher's view on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: The scientific process needs to be better explained
~ Parents, take the school holidays pressure off yourself. Let the kids embrace the boredom
~ Australia to build nuclear submarines in a new partnership with the US and UK
~ Vaccinations need to reach 90% of First Nations adults and teens to protect vulnerable communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter