Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A researcher's view on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: The scientific process needs to be better explained

By Marc-Antoine De La Vega, PhD Student in Microbiology-Immunology, Université Laval
Share this article
Before the pandemic, the public perceived science as infallible and inaccessible. But the opening up of research to the general public has changed that perception.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Parents, take the school holidays pressure off yourself. Let the kids embrace the boredom
~ Australia to build nuclear submarines in a new partnership with the US and UK
~ Vaccinations need to reach 90% of First Nations adults and teens to protect vulnerable communities
~ Asking for a cousin's friend: The viral load of Nicki Minaj's vaccine misinformation tweet
~ Don’t Forget Older Australians as Covid-19 Lockdown Lifts
~ South Korea: Reject Amendments to Press Law
~ There she blows: the internal 'magma filter' that prompts ocean island volcanoes to erupt
~ We analysed data from 29,798 clean-ups around the world to uncover some of the worst litter hotspots
~ Jaws of death: how the canine teeth of carnivorous mammals evolved to make them super-killers
~ From pygmies to puppets: what to do with Roald Dahl's enslaved Oompa-Loompas in modern adaptations?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter