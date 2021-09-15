Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parents, take the school holidays pressure off yourself. Let the kids embrace the boredom

By Monica Thielking, Associate Professor, Chair of the Department of Psychological Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
Let your children embrace boredom, don’t try too hard to create the perfect lockdown holiday and warn your employer your attention might be even more divided than usual over the next few weeks.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


