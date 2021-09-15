Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia to build nuclear submarines in a new partnership with the US and UK

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia will build a fleet of nuclear submarines as part of a new security partnership with the United States and United Kingdom, dubbed AUKUS.

The dramatic move is a response to the growing threat of China and will be seen as provocative by that country.

In a early morning address at Parliament House, part of a three-way virtual appearance with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia, the US and the UK had “always seen the world through a similar lens”.

“Our world is becoming more complex, especially…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


