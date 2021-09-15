Vaccinations need to reach 90% of First Nations adults and teens to protect vulnerable communities
By Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine, Monash University
Donna Ah Chee, Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, Indigenous Knowledge
Ian Kerridge, Professor of Bioethics & Medicine, Sydney Health Ethics, Haematologist/BMT Physician, Royal North Shore Hospital and Director, Praxis Australia, University of Sydney
John Boffa, Adjunct Associate Professor, Curtin University
Many Aboriginal community controlled health services are already running urgent vaccination campaigns within their existing resources, but more needs to be done.
