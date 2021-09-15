Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccinations need to reach 90% of First Nations adults and teens to protect vulnerable communities

By Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine, Monash University
Donna Ah Chee, Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, Indigenous Knowledge
Ian Kerridge, Professor of Bioethics & Medicine, Sydney Health Ethics, Haematologist/BMT Physician, Royal North Shore Hospital and Director, Praxis Australia, University of Sydney
John Boffa, Adjunct Associate Professor, Curtin University
Share this article
Many Aboriginal community controlled health services are already running urgent vaccination campaigns within their existing resources, but more needs to be done.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A researcher's view on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: The scientific process needs to be better explained
~ Parents, take the school holidays pressure off yourself. Let the kids embrace the boredom
~ Australia to build nuclear submarines in a new partnership with the US and UK
~ Asking for a cousin's friend: The viral load of Nicki Minaj's vaccine misinformation tweet
~ Don’t Forget Older Australians as Covid-19 Lockdown Lifts
~ South Korea: Reject Amendments to Press Law
~ There she blows: the internal 'magma filter' that prompts ocean island volcanoes to erupt
~ We analysed data from 29,798 clean-ups around the world to uncover some of the worst litter hotspots
~ Jaws of death: how the canine teeth of carnivorous mammals evolved to make them super-killers
~ From pygmies to puppets: what to do with Roald Dahl's enslaved Oompa-Loompas in modern adaptations?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter