Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t Forget Older Australians as Covid-19 Lockdown Lifts

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Summitcare aged care facility in Baulkham Hills in Sydney, Australia, July 4, 2021. © 2021 Jenny Evans/Getty Images For the first time in 12 weeks, residents of Sydney, Australia are now allowed to gather outdoors with up to four friends who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since a fresh Covid-19 outbreak in late June, millions of people in Sydney have been living under strict lockdown. This Friday also marks the deadline for aged care workers to have received at least their first Covid-19 vaccination. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A researcher's view on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: The scientific process needs to be better explained
~ Parents, take the school holidays pressure off yourself. Let the kids embrace the boredom
~ Australia to build nuclear submarines in a new partnership with the US and UK
~ Vaccinations need to reach 90% of First Nations adults and teens to protect vulnerable communities
~ Asking for a cousin's friend: The viral load of Nicki Minaj's vaccine misinformation tweet
~ South Korea: Reject Amendments to Press Law
~ There she blows: the internal 'magma filter' that prompts ocean island volcanoes to erupt
~ We analysed data from 29,798 clean-ups around the world to uncover some of the worst litter hotspots
~ Jaws of death: how the canine teeth of carnivorous mammals evolved to make them super-killers
~ From pygmies to puppets: what to do with Roald Dahl's enslaved Oompa-Loompas in modern adaptations?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter