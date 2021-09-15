Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Reject Amendments to Press Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, October 28, 2020. © 2020 Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP (Seoul) - South Korea’s National Assembly should reject proposed amendments to the law on media arbitration that would undermine media freedom and freedom of expression, Article 19, Korean Progressive Network Jinbonet, Open Net Association, and Human Rights Watch said today in letters to President Moon Jae-in , National Assembly members, and the consultative committee reviewing the bill. Parliamentary sessions on the…


