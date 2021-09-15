Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There she blows: the internal 'magma filter' that prompts ocean island volcanoes to erupt

By Teresa Ubide, Senior Lecturer in Igneous Petrology/Volcanology, The University of Queensland
A previously unknown filtering process inside some volcanoes can cause magma to shoot out like champagne from a bottle - and perhaps even make it easier to forecast when a volcano is about to erupt.


