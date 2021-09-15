We analysed data from 29,798 clean-ups around the world to uncover some of the worst litter hotspots
By Lauren Roman, Postdoctoral Researcher, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Britta Denise Hardesty, Senior Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Chris Wilcox, Senior Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Litter hotspots were associated with socioeconomic factors such as a concentration of built infrastructure, less national wealth and the level of lighting at night.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 15, 2021