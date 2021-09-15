From pygmies to puppets: what to do with Roald Dahl's enslaved Oompa-Loompas in modern adaptations?
By Kate Cantrell, Lecturer in Writing, Editing, and Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
David Burton, Lecturer, Theatre, University of Southern Queensland
The fraught history of the Oompa-Loompas captures the irresolvable tension at the heart of children’s literature and theatre: it is impossible to separate these stories from the ideological fabric of our world.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 15, 2021