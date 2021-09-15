Smoke from the Black Summer fires created an algal bloom bigger than Australia in the Southern Ocean
By Christina Schallenberg, Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
Jakob Weis, Ph.D. student, University of Tasmania
Joan Llort, Oceanógrafo , Barcelona Supercomputing Center-Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC-CNS)
Peter Strutton, Professor, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Weiyi Tang, Postdoc in Biogeochemistry, Princeton University
This enormous, unprecedented algal bloom could have profound implications for carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere and for the marine ecosystem.
