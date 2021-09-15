Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smoke from the Black Summer fires created an algal bloom bigger than Australia in the Southern Ocean

By Christina Schallenberg, Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
Jakob Weis, Ph.D. student, University of Tasmania
Joan Llort, Oceanógrafo , Barcelona Supercomputing Center-Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC-CNS)
Peter Strutton, Professor, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Weiyi Tang, Postdoc in Biogeochemistry, Princeton University
Share this article
This enormous, unprecedented algal bloom could have profound implications for carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere and for the marine ecosystem.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ There she blows: the internal 'magma filter' that prompts ocean island volcanoes to erupt
~ We analysed data from 29,798 clean-ups around the world to uncover some of the worst litter hotspots
~ Jaws of death: how the canine teeth of carnivorous mammals evolved to make them super-killers
~ From pygmies to puppets: what to do with Roald Dahl's enslaved Oompa-Loompas in modern adaptations?
~ I asked historians what find made them go ‘wait, wut?’ Here's a taste of the hundreds of replies
~ Vaccine passports are coming. But are they ethical?
~ You're much less likely to get long COVID if you've been vaccinated
~ The next national apology: Future Canadians might regret expansion of medically assisted dying laws
~ Jamaican activist filmmaker takes on extractive industries in the Caribbean
~ Russia: Broad Facial Recognition Use Undermines Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter