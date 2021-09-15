Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You're much less likely to get long COVID if you've been vaccinated

By Gail Matthews, Professor and Program Head, Therapeutic Vaccine and Research Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW
Share this article
Increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates as quickly as possible is currently a major focus for Australia.

Doing so has clear benefits in reducing new infections and preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

One question which is frequently asked is – does COVID vaccination prevent you from getting long COVID?

Here’s what the science says so far.

How many people get long COVID?


There has been much international debate as to the definition of long COVID, how common it is, and how long it may last.

Studies examining the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ There she blows: the internal 'magma filter' that prompts ocean island volcanoes to erupt
~ We analysed data from 29,798 clean-ups around the world to uncover some of the worst litter hotspots
~ Jaws of death: how the canine teeth of carnivorous mammals evolved to make them super-killers
~ From pygmies to puppets: what to do with Roald Dahl's enslaved Oompa-Loompas in modern adaptations?
~ Smoke from the Black Summer fires created an algal bloom bigger than Australia in the Southern Ocean
~ I asked historians what find made them go ‘wait, wut?’ Here's a taste of the hundreds of replies
~ Vaccine passports are coming. But are they ethical?
~ The next national apology: Future Canadians might regret expansion of medically assisted dying laws
~ Jamaican activist filmmaker takes on extractive industries in the Caribbean
~ Russia: Broad Facial Recognition Use Undermines Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter