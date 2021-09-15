Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Broad Facial Recognition Use Undermines Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A surveillance camera operates in Red square near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on November 2, 2019. © 2019 Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Moscow) – Russian authorities continue expanding their use of facial recognition technology across the country, with no regulation, oversight, or data protection and against the backdrop of misidentification reports, Human Rights Watch said today. Their unregulated use of the technology has serious implications for human rights and fundamental freedoms and has already facilitated Russian authorities’ targeting of…


© Human Rights Watch -


