Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gambling live streams on Twitch: What are they and why do they matter?

By Brett Abarbanel, Director of Research, International Gaming Institute, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Dimitrios Avramidis, Research Assistant, Centre for Gambling Research, University of British Columbia
Luke Clark, Director, Centre for Gambling Research at UBC, University of British Columbia
Mark R Johnson, Lecturer in Digital Cultures, University of Sydney
Share this article
Gambling live streams are likely to become an increasingly important part of contemporary gambling practices in the years to come, and merit the closest study.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ North Korea, nuclear proliferation and why the 'madman theory' is wrong about Kim Jong-un
~ Capitol Police prepare for a return of insurrectionists to Washington – 5 essential reads on the symbols they carried on Jan. 6
~ UN Rights Chief to Report on China’s Abuses in Xinjiang
~ Greece: Dangerous Custody Law to Take Effect
~ Sri Lankan Minister Threatens Prisoners at Gunpoint
~ California's political standing among Democrats a big winner in Gavin Newsom's recall victory
~ Pasha 125: Nigeria can regain its lost athletics glory. Here's how
~ Five steps for Nigeria's athletes to build personal brands
~ Gbagbo returns to politics. What it means for Côte d’Ivoire
~ Chad has a new roadmap: why it may lead to more of the same, and not democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter