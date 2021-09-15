Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Chief to Report on China’s Abuses in Xinjiang

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers stand at the outer entrance of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang region on April 23, 2021. © 2021 Mark Schiefelbein/AP Images In just two sentences, the United Nations human rights chief signaled this week that time is up on the Chinese government’s attempts to evade international scrutiny for its sweeping human rights abuses. After noting possible areas of cooperation, High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet bluntly told the United Nations Human Rights Council: “I regret that I am not able to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


