Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lankan Minister Threatens Prisoners at Gunpoint

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prison guards at the main entrance of Welikada prison in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 2019. © © 2019 Lakruwan WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images   As the Sri Lankan government was assuring foreign diplomats of its commitment to human rights, the country’s minister for prisons was on a drunken, armed rampage in two prisons, some 200 kilometers apart.   On Sunday, Lohan Ratwatte reportedly arrived at Anaradhpura prison and demanded to see Tamil prisoners held under the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). He allegedly made two men kneel and threatened to shoot…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


