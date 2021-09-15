Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad has a new roadmap: why it may lead to more of the same, and not democracy

By Troels Burchall Henningsen, Assistant Professor, Royal Danish Defence College
On 29 July 2021, the National Transition Council in N’Djamena presented a roadmap for the reintroduction of democracy in Chad. It also contained improvements to security, national unity and fostering the rule of law and good governance.

The roadmap was eagerly expected after the recent dramatic events in Chad. In April, a sudden advance of the insurgency group Front…


