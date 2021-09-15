Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s labour market trends from 2009 to 2019: a lost decade?

By Derek Yu, Professor, Economics, University of the Western Cape
Charles Adams, Lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Share this article
Unemployment remains one of South Africa’s most pressing economic and social challenges. Over the past two decades it has also proved to be one of the country’s most intractable policy challenges. A plethora of policies and interventions have failed to make a difference.

The initial post-apartheid period saw significant growth in employment. But since 2009 employment growth has slowed…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ California's political standing among Democrats a big winner in Gavin Newsom's recall victory
~ Pasha 125: Nigeria can regain its lost athletics glory. Here's how
~ Five steps for Nigeria's athletes to build personal brands
~ Gbagbo returns to politics. What it means for Côte d’Ivoire
~ Chad has a new roadmap: why it may lead to more of the same, and not democracy
~ Five myths about drone warfare busted
~ How a new app helps fishing boats avoid endangered species
~ Federal election 2021: More supply won't solve Canada's housing affordability crisis
~ Contrary to popular belief, Eastern Canada is more at risk of earthquakes than perceived
~ Grammar still matters – but teachers are struggling to teach it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter