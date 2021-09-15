Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal election 2021: More supply won't solve Canada's housing affordability crisis

By Joel Roberts, PhD Candidate, Social and Political Thought, York University, Canada
Share this article
The fact that Canadian house prices have risen far beyond rental rates tells us that it’s due to financial factors alone — not a lack of supply. House prices are asset prices.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ California's political standing among Democrats a big winner in Gavin Newsom's recall victory
~ Pasha 125: Nigeria can regain its lost athletics glory. Here's how
~ Five steps for Nigeria's athletes to build personal brands
~ Gbagbo returns to politics. What it means for Côte d’Ivoire
~ Chad has a new roadmap: why it may lead to more of the same, and not democracy
~ South Africa’s labour market trends from 2009 to 2019: a lost decade?
~ Five myths about drone warfare busted
~ How a new app helps fishing boats avoid endangered species
~ Contrary to popular belief, Eastern Canada is more at risk of earthquakes than perceived
~ Grammar still matters – but teachers are struggling to teach it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter