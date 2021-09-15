Contrary to popular belief, Eastern Canada is more at risk of earthquakes than perceived
By Jeremy Rimando, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Structural Geology and Tectonics, McMaster University
Alexander Lewis Peace, Assistant Professor (Structural Geology), McMaster University
Some of the worst risks of earthquakes are in a zone running from the Great Lakes to the St. Lawrence River that includes major cities like Toronto, Ottawa and Québec City.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 15, 2021