Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grammar still matters – but teachers are struggling to teach it

By Willem Hollmann, Professor of Linguistics, Lancaster University
Share this article
Grammatical nous has been found to give students a broader understanding of their own language and a key to learning others. The problem is, teachers aren’t being equipped to teach it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ California's political standing among Democrats a big winner in Gavin Newsom's recall victory
~ Pasha 125: Nigeria can regain its lost athletics glory. Here's how
~ Five steps for Nigeria's athletes to build personal brands
~ Gbagbo returns to politics. What it means for Côte d’Ivoire
~ Chad has a new roadmap: why it may lead to more of the same, and not democracy
~ South Africa’s labour market trends from 2009 to 2019: a lost decade?
~ Five myths about drone warfare busted
~ How a new app helps fishing boats avoid endangered species
~ Federal election 2021: More supply won't solve Canada's housing affordability crisis
~ Contrary to popular belief, Eastern Canada is more at risk of earthquakes than perceived
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter