Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Menstrual cups are a cheaper, more sustainable way for women to cope with periods than tampons or pads

By Susan Powers, Spence Professor of Sustainable Environmental Systems and the Director of the Institute for a Sustainable Environment, Clarkson University
Share this article
Every year in America, women spend at least US$2.8 billion on sanitary pads and tampons that can take hundreds of years to decompose. Is there a more economical and environmentally friendly way? To find out, we asked Susan Powers, a professor of sustainable environmental…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Singapore suspends independent website, threatens it with closure
~ RSF hopes Egypt’s national plan for human rights is not a “joke in bad taste”
~ Wales is having a rethink about its place in the UK – could it lead the way for everyone else?
~ Resistance band workouts are everywhere – but do they work?
~ Christian Porter's ministerial future on the line as Morrison seeks advice on 'blind trust'
~ 5 characteristics of an effective science teacher – from a researcher who trains them
~ Brain scans of Black women who experience racism show trauma-like effects, putting them at higher risk for future health problems
~ What’s the law on vaccine exemptions? A religious liberty expert explains
~ Critical race theory is an important tool in better understanding how religion operates in America
~ Cybercriminals use pandemic to attack schools and colleges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter