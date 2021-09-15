Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cybercriminals use pandemic to attack schools and colleges

By Nir Kshetri, Professor of Management, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Cyberattacks have hit schools and colleges harder than any other industry during the pandemic. In 2020, including the costs of downtime, repairs and lost opportunities, the average ransomware attack cost educational institutions $2.73 million. That is $300,000 more than the next-highest sector – distributors and transportation companies.

From Aug. 14 to Sept. 12, 2021, educational organizations were the target of over 5.8…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


