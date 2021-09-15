Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Extreme Heat Should Prompt New Border Approach

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Alyssa Quintanilla, part of the Tucson Samaritans volunteer group, carries a cross, May 18, 2021, to be installed near Three Points, Arizona. The cross will be installed in the desert to commemorate the death of a migrant there.  © 2021 AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin (Washington, DC) – Extreme heat in the United States in the summer of 2021 underscores the urgency of adopting a climate-informed approach to policies affecting border communities, migrants, and asylum seekers, a group of 68 rights organizations said today in a letter to the Biden administration. The groups…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Beyond AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress: 5 acts of fashion provocation that changed history
~ COVID vaccine effects wane over time but still prevent death and severe illness
~ Shadow states are the biggest threat to democracy in Africa: fresh reports detail how
~ Alzheimer's disease: hyperbaric oxygen proposed as treatment in new study
~ In Turkey, first large anti-vaccine rally gets green light from the local government
~ DR Congo: Massacres Persist Despite Martial Law
~ US: Commit to Joining Cluster Munitions Ban
~ Victoria has announced extra funds for counselling, but it's unlikely to improve our mental health
~ Bringing woolly mammoths back from extinction might not be such a bad idea — ethicists explain
~ Can Queensland cash in on the NRL finals? It's all about 'event leveraging'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter