Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress: 5 acts of fashion provocation that changed history

By Peter McNeil, Distinguished Professor of Design History, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a provocative ‘Tax the rich’ emblazoned gown to the Met Gala - here are five examples of other political fashion statements.


