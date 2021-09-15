Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alzheimer's disease: hyperbaric oxygen proposed as treatment in new study

By Osman Shabir, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Sheffield
Share this article
Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, has long been associated with a build-up of plaques (clumps of protein) in the brain. Scientists in Israel have shown that a type of oxygen therapy can stop new plaques forming and even remove existing plaques in mice with Alzheimer’s.

The scientists used a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease called 5xFAD. The genetically modified mice were treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy to see if they could halt or slow the disease progression.

Hyperbaric…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US: Extreme Heat Should Prompt New Border Approach
~ Beyond AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress: 5 acts of fashion provocation that changed history
~ COVID vaccine effects wane over time but still prevent death and severe illness
~ Shadow states are the biggest threat to democracy in Africa: fresh reports detail how
~ In Turkey, first large anti-vaccine rally gets green light from the local government
~ DR Congo: Massacres Persist Despite Martial Law
~ US: Commit to Joining Cluster Munitions Ban
~ Victoria has announced extra funds for counselling, but it's unlikely to improve our mental health
~ Bringing woolly mammoths back from extinction might not be such a bad idea — ethicists explain
~ Can Queensland cash in on the NRL finals? It's all about 'event leveraging'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter