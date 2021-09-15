Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, first large anti-vaccine rally gets green light from the local government

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The rally that took place at one of Istanbul neighborhoods, was approved by Istanbul Governor Office and was attended by well known vaccine opponents.


