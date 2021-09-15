Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Massacres Persist Despite Martial Law

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Congolese army soldiers and United Nations peacekeepers patrol the area of an attack near the town of Oicha, 30 kilometers from Beni, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, July 23, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro (Kinshasa) – Attacks on civilians by armed groups have continued in two conflict-ridden provinces of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since the government imposed martial law in May 2021, Human Rights Watch said. Various armed groups, some unidentified, have killed at least 672 civilians, while Congolese security forces have killed 67 civilians,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ In Turkey, first large anti-vaccine rally gets green light from the local government
~ US: Commit to Joining Cluster Munitions Ban
~ Victoria has announced extra funds for counselling, but it's unlikely to improve our mental health
~ Bringing woolly mammoths back from extinction might not be such a bad idea — ethicists explain
~ Can Queensland cash in on the NRL finals? It's all about 'event leveraging'
~ Labor and the Greens need to sober up. The next election is far from in the bag
~ Australia's yellow international arrival cards are getting a COVID-era digital makeover. Here are 5 key questions
~ Lebanon: UN Rights Body Should Investigate Beirut Blast
~ Guinea: Leaders Should Respect Fundamental Rights
~ Women at the height of their artistic powers present a powerful reckoning in SOUL Fury
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter