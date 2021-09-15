Tolerance.ca
US: Commit to Joining Cluster Munitions Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Submunición M77 DPICM sin estallar hallada en la localidad de Dughayj, en el norte de Yemen, tras los ataques perpetrados por las fuerzas de la coalición liderada por Arabia Saudita a mediados de 2015 con cohetes de artillería M26 que llevaban municiones en racimo fabricadas en EE. UU. © 2015 Ole Solvang/Human Rights Watch The US policy on cluster munitions is outdated and dangerous. Cluster munitions spread bomblets indiscriminately over a wide area, leaving many “duds” that function as landmines and can kill or maim people for years. The Biden administration should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


