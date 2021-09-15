Bringing woolly mammoths back from extinction might not be such a bad idea — ethicists explain
By Julian Koplin, Resarch Fellow in Biomedical Ethics, Melbourne Law School and Murdoch Children's Research Institute, The University of Melbourne
Christopher Gyngell, Research Fellow in Biomedical Ethics, The University of Melbourne
While the prospect of reviving extinct species has long been discussed, advances in genome editing have now brought such dreams close to reality.
