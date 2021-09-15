Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bringing woolly mammoths back from extinction might not be such a bad idea — ethicists explain

By Julian Koplin, Resarch Fellow in Biomedical Ethics, Melbourne Law School and Murdoch Children's Research Institute, The University of Melbourne
Christopher Gyngell, Research Fellow in Biomedical Ethics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
While the prospect of reviving extinct species has long been discussed, advances in genome editing have now brought such dreams close to reality.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Victoria has announced extra funds for counselling, but it's unlikely to improve our mental health
~ Can Queensland cash in on the NRL finals? It's all about 'event leveraging'
~ Labor and the Greens need to sober up. The next election is far from in the bag
~ Australia's yellow international arrival cards are getting a COVID-era digital makeover. Here are 5 key questions
~ Lebanon: UN Rights Body Should Investigate Beirut Blast
~ Guinea: Leaders Should Respect Fundamental Rights
~ Women at the height of their artistic powers present a powerful reckoning in SOUL Fury
~ Constitutional changes and mistrust mark Angola's election announcement
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Threatens Democratic Rule
~ From 9/11 to Covid : the refusal of the debate, by Thierry Meyssan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter