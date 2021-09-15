Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor and the Greens need to sober up. The next election is far from in the bag

By Chris Wallace, Associate Professor, 50/50 By 2030 Foundation, Faculty of Business Government & Law, University of Canberra
Share this article
Elections are often close in Australia. Landslides are rare. Labor and the Greens would be very unwise to assume they already know the outcome of the next one.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Victoria has announced extra funds for counselling, but it's unlikely to improve our mental health
~ Bringing woolly mammoths back from extinction might not be such a bad idea — ethicists explain
~ Can Queensland cash in on the NRL finals? It's all about 'event leveraging'
~ Australia's yellow international arrival cards are getting a COVID-era digital makeover. Here are 5 key questions
~ Lebanon: UN Rights Body Should Investigate Beirut Blast
~ Guinea: Leaders Should Respect Fundamental Rights
~ Women at the height of their artistic powers present a powerful reckoning in SOUL Fury
~ Constitutional changes and mistrust mark Angola's election announcement
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Threatens Democratic Rule
~ From 9/11 to Covid : the refusal of the debate, by Thierry Meyssan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter