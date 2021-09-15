Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's yellow international arrival cards are getting a COVID-era digital makeover. Here are 5 key questions

By Mahmoud Elkhodr, Lecturer in Information and Communication Technologies, CQUniversity Australia
The federal government has awarded $75 million to Accenture to design a digital replacement for the cards filled in by international arrivals, complete with details of passengers’ COVID vaccination status.


