Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: UN Rights Body Should Investigate Beirut Blast

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this Aug. 9, 2020 file photo, political graffiti is visible in front of the scene of the August 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon.  © 2020 AP Photo/Hussein Malla (Beirut, September 15, 2021) – Member states at the United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) should establish an international, independent, and impartial investigative mission, such as a one-year fact-finding mission, into the Beirut port explosion of August 4, 2020, 145 Lebanese and international rights groups, survivors, and families of the victims said today in a joint letter.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


