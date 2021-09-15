Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Leaders Should Respect Fundamental Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Guinea's Col. Mamady Doumbouya, center, is heavily guarded by soldiers after a meeting with ECOWAS delegation in Conakry, Guinea on September 10, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Sunday Alamba (Nairobi) – Military forces responsible for a coup d’état in Guinea should immediately restore fundamental human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. They should ensure respect for rights within the security forces and ensure the lawful and humane treatment of former President Alpha Condé and any others in custody. All detainees should be brought before a judge or released, and anyone…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Victoria has announced extra funds for counselling, but it's unlikely to improve our mental health
~ Bringing woolly mammoths back from extinction might not be such a bad idea — ethicists explain
~ Can Queensland cash in on the NRL finals? It's all about 'event leveraging'
~ Labor and the Greens need to sober up. The next election is far from in the bag
~ Australia's yellow international arrival cards are getting a COVID-era digital makeover. Here are 5 key questions
~ Lebanon: UN Rights Body Should Investigate Beirut Blast
~ Women at the height of their artistic powers present a powerful reckoning in SOUL Fury
~ Constitutional changes and mistrust mark Angola's election announcement
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Threatens Democratic Rule
~ From 9/11 to Covid : the refusal of the debate, by Thierry Meyssan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter