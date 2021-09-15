Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's housing laws are changing, but do they go far enough to prevent pet abandonment?

By Emma Power, Senior Research Fellow, Geography and Urban Studies, Western Sydney University
Wendy Stone, Professor of Housing & Social Policy, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
With close to 2.5 million people now living in apartments and a third of households renting their homes, there is a need for consistent, fair and pet-supportive housing policies across the country.


