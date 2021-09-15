Tolerance.ca
Women at the height of their artistic powers present a powerful reckoning in SOUL Fury

By Alison Carroll, Senior Research Fellow, Victorian College of the Arts, The University of Melbourne
Review: SOUL Fury at Bendigo Gallery

From love, bitter becomes sweet … From love, fire becomes light … From love, fury becomes mercy.

So wrote the Sufi poet Rumi 700 years ago. Curator Nur Shkembi has used Rumi’s evocative words to frame her selection of art by 16 women artists who have cultural backgrounds in Islam as SOUL Fury, an exhibition running at Bendigo Art Gallery until October.

It is a telling title. It slips…


