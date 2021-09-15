Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Bolsonaro Threatens Democratic Rule

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, at a rally on September 07, 2021 in São Paulo, Brazil. © Amauri Nehn/NurPhoto via AP President Jair Bolsonaro is threatening democratic rule in Brazil, Human Rights Watch said today on International Day of Democracy. He is pursuing campaigns to intimidate the Supreme Court, signaling that he may attempt to cancel the 2022 election or otherwise deny Brazilians the right to elect their leaders, and violating critics’ freedom of expression. On September 7, 2021, during speeches at rallies in Brasilia and São Paulo, President…


© Human Rights Watch -


