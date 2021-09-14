Suspensions and expulsions could set our most vulnerable kids on a path to school drop-out, drug use and crime
By Linda J. Graham, Professor and Director of the Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Callula Killingly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Kristin R. Laurens, Associate Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Naomi Sweller, Associate Professor in Psychology, Macquarie University
Analysis shows most suspensions in SA in 2019 were given to Indigenous students with a disability, followed by children with a disability living in care. These children need support, not dismissal.
- Tuesday, September 14, 2021