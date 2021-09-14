The Taliban's rule threatens what's left of Afghanistan's dazzlingly diverse cultural history
By Julian Droogan, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie University
Malcolm Choat, Professor of History and Head of Department of History and Archaeology, Macquarie University
From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban outlawed almost all forms of art while looting and destroying museums. With their resurgence, Australia must strengthen measures to stop trafficking of antiquities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 14, 2021