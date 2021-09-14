Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why surfing is an antidote to the relentless march of capitalism

By Yaëlle Amsallem, Doctorante en sciences de gestion, ESCP Business School
In a world where transhumanists seek to use technology to save humanity, and even to defeat death, surfing reminds humans of our staggering insignificance.


The Conversation


