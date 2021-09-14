African farmers and agribusinesses need fair access to markets in face of climate change
By Grace Nsomba, Associate Researcher at Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Simon Roberts, Professor of Economics and Lead Researcher, Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, UJ, University of Johannesburg
Small and medium-scale farmers and agri-businesses in Southern and Eastern Africa, which are at the heart of inclusive food value chains, are not receiving fair prices for their produce.
