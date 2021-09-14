Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Africa's green revolution initiative has faltered: why other ways must be found

By Timothy A. Wise, Senior Research Fellow, Global Development and Environment, Tufts University
In July, the United Nations sounded alarms with its 2020 hunger report, which documented a 25% increase from 2019 to 2020 in the number of severely undernourished people in the world. Sub-Saharan Africa saw a similar spike with an estimated 44 million more people suffering severe hunger. COVID-19 and climate change were the proximate causes, but lagging productivity growth in agriculture contributed as well.

The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


