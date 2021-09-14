The Sahel's jihadists don't all govern alike: context matters
By Natasja Rupesinghe, Research Fellow and PhD Candidate at University of Oxford, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs
Mikael Hiberg Naghizadeh, DPhil-Candidate in International Relations, University of Oxford
Resolving jihadist conflicts in the Sahel requires treating jihadists not as terrorists only but also as political actors who seek to provide an alternative form of governance to the status quo.
