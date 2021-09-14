Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

8 a.m. high school? Sleep habits of pandemic teens suggest benefits of later start times

By Suzanne Hood, Associate Professor of Psychology, Bishop's University
Share this article
Could we capitalize on disruption schedules during the pandemic to make evidence-based changes in school start times to improve teens’ sleep?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Marriages of inconvenience: the fraught politics of coalitions in South Africa
~ African farmers and agribusinesses need fair access to markets in face of climate change
~ Africa's green revolution initiative has faltered: why other ways must be found
~ The Sahel's jihadists don't all govern alike: context matters
~ The G5 joint force for the Sahel was set up four years ago: why progress is slow
~ Climate action is at risk because of the snap federal election call
~ With far right groups on the rise, we should keep an eye on populism this federal election
~ Nuclear power: Why molten salt reactors are problematic and Canada investing in them is a waste
~ Central African Republic: Important Step for Justice
~ Alarm about mental state of Egyptian blogger held for past two years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter