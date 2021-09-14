Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: Important Step for Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Special Prosecutor Toussaint Muntazini (right) and five other judges of Central African Republic’s Special Criminal Court (SCC) sit at the National Assembly in Bangui, having been sworn in on June 30, 2017.  © 2017 Saber Jendoubi/AFP/Getty Images (Bangui) – The Special Criminal Court (SCC) in the Central African Republic, in an important step for justice, has brought charges against Capt. Eugène Ngaïkosset, known within the country as “The Butcher of Paoua,” Human Rights Watch said. His arrest was confirmed on September 4, 2021. On September 10 the SCC announced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Marriages of inconvenience: the fraught politics of coalitions in South Africa
~ African farmers and agribusinesses need fair access to markets in face of climate change
~ Africa's green revolution initiative has faltered: why other ways must be found
~ The Sahel's jihadists don't all govern alike: context matters
~ The G5 joint force for the Sahel was set up four years ago: why progress is slow
~ Climate action is at risk because of the snap federal election call
~ With far right groups on the rise, we should keep an eye on populism this federal election
~ Nuclear power: Why molten salt reactors are problematic and Canada investing in them is a waste
~ 8 a.m. high school? Sleep habits of pandemic teens suggest benefits of later start times
~ Alarm about mental state of Egyptian blogger held for past two years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter