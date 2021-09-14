Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alarm about mental state of Egyptian blogger held for past two years

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Alaa Abdel Fattah, an Egyptian blogger who has been imprisoned for the past two years and whose mental state is now alarming. The Egyptian authorities will be held responsible for whatever happens to him, RSF says.“For the first time, I found Alaa in a psychological state that makes him want to commit suicide,”


© Reporters without borders -


