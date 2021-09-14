Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A new platform lets you buy shares of blue-chip paintings – but is art a wise investment?

By Kathryn Graddy, Dean, Brandeis International Business School and Fred and Rita Richman Distinguished Professor in Economics, Brandeis University
Art is a risky investment, with estimated long-run returns, on average, below stocks. But investing in artworks may provide diversification to an investment portfolio, as well as enjoyment.


© The Conversation -


